Struthers hopes to build mini-park near Yellow Creek

A partnership between CASTLO and the city may result in the addition of a small creekside park in downtown Struthers.

During the city’s regular council session on March 13, the city passed a resolution supporting a CASTLO grant proposal for the new development.

The grant funding is being offered through the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. CASTLO is seeking $13,000 with a 70-30 match. Eastgate would pay $10,000 and CASTLO will pay the remainder.

If funded, CASTLO will then donate an acre from its downtown business park to the city. The proposed land to be donated is adjacent to Yellow Creek just south of its connection to the Mahoning River.

Mayor Terry Stocker said the acre would include parking and a community gathering space near the creek.

“It’d be like a park area with trees and shrubbery and a gazebo to help encourage economic development downtown,” Stocker said.

