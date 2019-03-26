Several local folks apply for Youngstown CEO post

YOUNGSTOWN — Despite the constant conflict of the position from the local and state level, nearly 150 people have applied for the Youngstown City Schools CEO position.

Among the applicants are at least 15 local people.

By May, the list will be pared to six candidates and then two to three finalists.

The search is underway even as the future of the position is challenged by members of the Ohio General Assembly and faces legal action to abolish it.

State lawmakers have put forward legislation to repeal House Bill 70, the so-called Youngstown Plan, that puts failing school districts under the supervision of a CEO hired by a state-appointed academic distress commission.

The Ohio Supreme Court also has agreed to hear arguments on whether the law is constitutional. The law strips away all power from the locally elected school board.

Four of the CEO hopefuls are from Youngstown City Schools: Jeremy Batchelor, Sonya Gordon, William Morvay and Rick Shepas.

