Senate panel approves bill allowing armed Florida teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida teachers who volunteer could be permitted to carry guns in classrooms so long as they undergo firearms training and a mental health evaluation under legislation approved today by a state Senate committee.

The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee voted 5-3 for a broad school safety bill containing the armed teacher provision. Teachers would only be eligible for the so-called guardian program if their local school board approves and they meet the other criteria.

The bill is a reaction to the February 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It also contains expanded student mental health services and sections regarding physical hardening of school campuses, but arming teachers is the most controversial provision.

The main sponsor, Republican Sen. Manny Diaz of Hialeah Gardens, said the Stoneman Douglas shooter might have been stopped with less loss of life if a trained teacher had been carrying a gun.

"Had they had the opportunity to defend themselves and these kids, they would have stopped that assailant," Diaz said. "At the end of the day, a guardian or school safety officer is the last line of defense."

Like its House counterpart, the bill would require more than 100 hours of firearms training for teachers who seek to join the guardian program. None would be required to take part and it would be up to local school boards to decide to whether to approve it.

So far, 25 Florida school districts have guardian programs, put current law prohibits teachers whose sole focus is the classroom from joining.