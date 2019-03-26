BREAKING: Trumbull elections board fires 14-year employee for negligence

Sebring school board seeks community input on sixth grade


March 26, 2019 at 9:30a.m.

SEBRING

The Sebring Board of Education is hosting a meeting to discuss moving sixth-grade to Sebring McKinley High School.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. April 1 at B.L. Miller Elementary School. The public is invited to attend and provide feedback.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting on April 1 are encouraged to comment at the regular board meeting April 15 at 6 p.m.

