Sebring school board seeks community input on sixth grade
SEBRING
The Sebring Board of Education is hosting a meeting to discuss moving sixth-grade to Sebring McKinley High School.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. April 1 at B.L. Miller Elementary School. The public is invited to attend and provide feedback.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting on April 1 are encouraged to comment at the regular board meeting April 15 at 6 p.m.
