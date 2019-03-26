Patrol says faulty brakes to blame for Campbell crash

Staff report

CAMPBELL

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said faulty brakes are to blame for a double fatal accident Thursday morning that killed the driver and his 11-year-old son.

The patrol said a 2009 Jeep Wrangler driven by Paul Michael Pickett, 41, had a braking system that was in “complete disrepair.”

A news release from the post said three of the four brake assemblies were completely ineffective because of worn or non-existent brake pads. The fourth braking system was at just 1 percent of effectiveness, the release said.

Pickett was traveling down a steep hill on Sixth Street about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the Jeep. It struck an embankment, went airborne and came to rest after rolling at the intersection with Wilson Avenue. Also killed in the accident was Marcus Pickett, 11. Injured was Leena Pickett, 12. The children were being driven to school in Lowellville at the time of the accident.

Lt. Brad Bucey, post commander, said the accident could have been avoided with proper maintenance.

“This tragedy could have been easily avoided had the brakes been maintained according to manufacturer specifications,” Bucey said.

A vigil took place for the family Sunday at Roosevelt Park in Campbell.