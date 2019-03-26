Pastor urged ministers to have sex with teen, prosecutors say
Associated Press
TOLEDO
Federal prosecutors in Ohio say text messages show that a pastor who’s accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl for sex also encouraged two other ministers to have sex with her.
The child sex-trafficking trial for Anthony Haynes began Monday in Toledo. He could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted.
The two other Toledo-area pastors charged in the investigation have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Prosecutors say Haynes had promised the girl’s mother he’d take care of her, but he instead began having sex with her at his church and a motel until she was 17.
