Park planned for downtown Struthers

STRUTHERS

A partnership between CASTLO and the city may result in the addition of a small creekside park in downtown Struthers.

During the city’s regular council session March 13, the city passed a resolution supporting a CASTLO grant proposal for the new development.

The grant funding is being offered through the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. CASTLO is seeking $13,000 with a 70-30 share. Eastgate would pay $10,000, and CASTLO would pay the remainder.

If funded, CASTLO will then donate an acre from its downtown business park to the city. The proposed land to be donated is adjacent to Yellow Creek just south of its connection to the Mahoning River.

Mayor Terry Stocker said the acre would include parking and a community gathering space near the creek.

“It’d be like a park area with trees and shrubbery and a gazebo to help encourage economic development downtown,” Stocker said.

Stocker believes having increased parking and more public space downtown would encourage future outside investment in the area.

Sarah Lown, the executive director of CASTLO, said the development would allow CASTLO to change the classification of part of its property from industrial to mixed-use, which would allow different types of businesses to operate out of the park.

“We’re exploring our options. We could have small businesses that manufacture things like shipping containers or maybe something more playful and fun,” she said. “Cross your fingers, but maybe something like a brewery.”

If granted, the city and CASTLO will work with Kent State University’s graduate school of environmental design to design the park and enhance other environmental opportunities near the city center.

“They’ll dedicate a class for one semester to develop plans to enhance environmental attractions that are already a part of Struthers, like Yellow Creek and the Mahoning River. We’re looking at options like the minipark and a canoe launch on the river,” Lown said. “There’s a lot of beautiful underused land in that area.”

The establishment of a tax-increment financing area at the CASTLO industrial park has led to an increased push for downtown development in Struthers.

The TIF created a 10-year, 75 percent tax-abatement for CASTLO.

Under the TIF, CASTLO will pay annual service fees equal to its property tax rate, which will be deposited by the Mahoning County auditor into a fund for use in pre-determined, public-improvement projects centered on the city’s downtown.