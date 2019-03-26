Official: Barr's review of Mueller report to take weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department official says it will take Attorney General William Barr "weeks, not months," to finish reviewing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report and make a version available for the public.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity today to discuss the Justice Department's plans.

The official also said there were no plans for the department to give the report to the White House.

Six House Democratic committee chairmen on Monday asked Barr to turn over the report by April 2, though it's unclear if the Justice Department will make that deadline.

Barr has said previously he wants to make as much public as he can under the law, though grand jury material is not expected to be released.