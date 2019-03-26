Mom drives away from cops, is jailed

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who told police Tuesday she could not be arrested because she had to get home for her children drove away from a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a car about 12:10 a.m. at East Florida Avenue and Market Street driven by DestiniHilson, 26, of Youngstown, for not having a license plate light.

A records check revealed Hilson has a suspended license and a warrant from Campbell Municipal Court and police wanted to take her into custody. Reports said she did not want to get out of her car because she wanted to get home to her children. She rolled up her window and drove away.

Reports said Hilson drove into a yard in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue and was taken into custody without incident. She was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of fleeing and eluding.