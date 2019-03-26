Man assaults woman over slippers

YOUNGSTOWN

A man on probation for drug charges was arrested Monday afternoon for domestic violence after he assaulted a woman because she threw out his slippers.

Officers were called about 2:45 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Homewood Avenue, where a woman told them the father of her infant, Jerrell Shorter, 22, of Willis Avenue, slammed her head into a car seat when he asked for his slippers and she told him she threw them in the trash. The woman told police she is pregnant with another baby and Shorter is the father.

Shorter was not there but was arrested later in the day on Willis Avenue, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence.

Shorter was indicted on drug charges in October after he was arrested during a traffic stop in September, but in December he was sentenced to probation.