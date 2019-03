Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BARNES, THOMAS PATRICK, 01/18/2001, STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT., ASSAULT

HILSON, DESTINI J, 04/28/1992, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF SIGNAL OF P.O.

KELLY, VALENTINA V, 01/02/1984, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

MOORE, DANIELLE SUZANNE, 09/02/1980, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

RAY, SHANYIA M, 06/05/2000,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TRITCH, CHAS MATHEW, 04/15/1995, SMITH POLICE DEPT., BURGLARY

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

CAMPBELL, ANDRE THOMAS, 06/08/1972, 03/07/2019

DONALDSON, TRAVIS L, 09/28/1970, 03/20/2019

MOORE, OMAR TMOZ, 08/09/1994, 03/11/2019

PATSY, CARA, 04/13/1987, 01/09/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SPRAGUE, MIRANDA L, 08/10/1988, 09/25/2018, TIME SERVED

WILLIAMS, LEROY FREDRICA,12/24/1953, 03/15/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY