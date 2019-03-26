Liberty school board discussed adding second resource officer to school

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Liberty schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra and township interim police Chief Toby Meloro discussed their mutual desire to add another school resource officer to the school district.

The topic arose during the Liberty school board meeting Monday.

Police officer George Bednar is the current resource officer. He covers the school district’s two buildings, which hold more than 1,400 students.

“Bednar is sometimes running marathons going back and forth,” Nohra said.

The township pays 30 percent of Bednar’s salary, and the school district pays for 70 percent.

Nohra said the Trumbull County Educational Service Center has offered to contribute funding for a second officer because the center has a special-needs unit at the school.

The challenge with bringing another resource officer on board is funding.

Nohra suggested possibly reducing his own salary to make more funding available for a second officer, and possibly sharing services or administration with other school districts. That could involve making his job part-time.

The board will consider those and other possibilities, such as shared administrative tasks. Nohra said he wants to have a second resource officer by fall.

The state auditor’s office has been conducting a feasibility study since last year to determine if there would be cost savings benefits for Liberty, Brookfield and Mathews school districts to share services.

“When you look at added security, you look at added costs,” Nohra said. “If the recommendation is to consolidate, reduce or share services for a superintendent, we absolutely are a perfect candidate to do it, and I believe security is that important.”

David Malone, school board president, said as a parent himself it’s reassuring to have a police presence at the school, and other parents tell him they appreciate having police there as well.

Nohra said he has two children in the school district, so he understands the need for safety.

Meloro and Nohra also proposed bringing a police dog to the school.

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar came to the school board meeting to show support for a second resource officer.

“We certainly support Joe and what he’s doing in the school,” Clebone said.