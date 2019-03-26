Health, Wellness Expo

YOUNGSTOWN

The Valley Health & Wellness Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Covelli Centre on Front Street downtown. The expo includes vendors from health care organizations, fitness facilities, holistic services, retirement community services, and rehabilitation facilities.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to hear lectures and participate in discussion panels with local health professionals on a wide range of topics.

Mercy Health scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN

Students of Mercy College of Ohio on the St. Elizabeth Campus, and Mercy Health employees and their spouses and children have until Friday to apply for nursing scholarships provided by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley for the 2019-20 academic year.

To be eligible, applicants must be pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree in nursing or be a nurse pursuing a degree in hospital or health-care administration.

For information, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, 330-729-1180.

CDC warns of flu strain

WASHINGTON

A new study of elderly patients suggests a second, fast-spreading flu strain identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could make many seniors sick in the coming weeks.

The CDC reports a new strain, H3N2, accounts for almost half of the nation’s flu cases and that the current vaccine is only 44 percent effective against this second wave that has a tendency to put people in the hospital.

Health care professionals are encouraging families to make sure their senior loved ones are not only vaccinated, but that they watch for “senior” flu symptoms that can include weakness, dizziness, loss of appetite, and delirium.

Free child-abuse program offered

AKRON

Akron Children’s Hospital is offering a free lunch-and-learn program from noon to 1 p.m. April 24 for parents and other caregivers on the topic of child abuse. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The program is in the auditorium of the hospital’s Considine Professional Building, 215 W. Bowery St. Lunch is available at 11:45 a.m.

The talk, “Child Abuse: Could it Happen in My Family?” will be led by Dr. Emma Raizman, a pediatrician who is also board certified in child abuse pediatrics.