Girard PD, court getting security camera upgrades

GIRARD — The police department and municipal court will be receiving security upgrades within the next month.

There will be a camera installed near the phone in the police department foyer, which is used when people come to the station after-hours.

Police and dispatchers will have a video screen that allows them to see the foyer when they are being contacted, police Chief John Norman said.

