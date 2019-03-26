Girard PD, court getting security camera upgrades
GIRARD — The police department and municipal court will be receiving security upgrades within the next month.
There will be a camera installed near the phone in the police department foyer, which is used when people come to the station after-hours.
Police and dispatchers will have a video screen that allows them to see the foyer when they are being contacted, police Chief John Norman said.
