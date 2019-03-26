Knightline Embroidery and Screenprint hosts fundraiser for fire victims

Staff Report

GIRARD

Knightline Embroidery and Screenprint is hosting a fundraiser to help Jessica Juillerat, an employee of the store whose family was displaced when the duplex she lived in was destroyed by fire March 9.

Patrick Rubinic, owner of Knightline, said Juillerat and her three young sons didn’t realize there was a fire until Girard Officer Mat Jamison alerted and quickly evacuated them.

“They basically left with just the clothes on their backs,” Rubinic said.

Knightline is selling raffle tickets for $10 each. All of the proceeds will go toward helping Juillerat and her children, who are living with a family member.

The grand prize are two club seat tickets for the April 1 Cleveland Indians home opener, which includes unlimited food and nonalcoholic beverages. Another prize is two tickets to see “Chicago” at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in May.

There are also gift certificates for Margherita’s Grille, Girard’s Dairy Queen, Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts, Royal Gardens and Knightline.

Raffle tickets can be bought at Knightline or Dineen’s. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, and tickets can be bought until then.