Eddie George goes from football to entrepreneur

Eddie George, 45, once a great college and National Football League running back, has transformed himself into a successful businessman, movie and stage actor, entrepreneur and college professor by using the same laser focus he used to excel in sports.

George, who won the Heisman Trophy as a running back at Ohio State and was All-Pro several times as a running back for the Tennessee Titans, was only the second NFL running back to rush for 10,000 yards while never missing a start, joining the Cleveland Browns’ great Jim Brown.

Speaking to audiences of Youngstown State University students and faculty Tuesday afternoon at YSU’s Williamson College of Business and making his presentation at the Thomas Colloquium on Tuesday evening at Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium, George discussed what inspired him.

“You have to be open to everything that comes your way. I found education and entertainment,” he said.

To prepare himself in those endeavors, he earned a master’s degree in business from Northwestern University and took acting and voice lessons to prepare himself for roles on the stage and in movies. He also teaches athletes how to handle their money when they turn professional.

He gave what he called the “Cliff Notes” version of his journey, starting with his father.

“I lived the game of football, and my father loved Jim Brown. I wanted my father to talk about me the way he talked about Jim Brown. I became a student of the game and studied all of the great running backs. I lived this amazing dream for nine years, and finally my dad praised me,” George said.

George said he had a super first game one year at OSU, and people in the stands were chanting:

“Eddie, Eddie.”

“The next game we played Illinois, and I fumbled twice, one that lost the game. That was a defining moment,” he said.

“Those fumbles ... they were why I won the Heisman,” he said.

“Athletes die twice, once when they lose their

careers,” he said.

George said he sought out counseling in many areas. “People have to reach out for help,” he said.

“I’m learning to be comfortable with discomfort. I challenge all of you to continue to challenge yourselves and prepare for what comes up,” he said.

George suggested using what he described as a combination of four segments of their lives – spiritual, mental, physical and social – in order to be ready for challenges they face.

Responding to a question about the Cleveland Browns, George praised the new head coach and said the team has a star at quarterback. “I’d like to see the Browns win a playoff game next season.”