Driver killed in vehicle that hit back of semi tractor trailer

Car collides with stopped tractor-trailer

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

HUBBARD

A driver in a Cadillac died after hitting the back of a tractor-trailer stopped on Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township on Monday morning, because of another crash about 2 miles ahead.

Sgt. Erik Golias of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 8:33 a.m. crash is another reminder that drivers “always need to be alert” to what is up ahead “because we never know when a crash could have occurred up in front of you.”

Troopers identified the driver as Jessica Iglesias, 36, of Hubbard.

Golias said there has been no determination yet regarding the reason for the crash.

The patrol says the tractor-trailer driver, Katherina V. Stewart, 53, of Asheboro, N.C., was stopped in westbound traffic between the Hubbard and Liberty exits in a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer because of an earlier crash on I-80.

The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene. Stewart was not injured, nor was her passenger, Benjamin S. Bargeron, 60, of Asheboro, N.C. The highway was closed because of the two crashes but reopened later.

The earlier crash occurred at 7:40 a.m., also in the westbound lanes, and involved four vehicles, one of which was headed east but crossed over the median into the westbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the patrol said in a news release.

Florence F. Zduniak, 70, of Warren was eastbound in a 2007 Ford Freestyle. Giancaro Maiorino, 75, of Davenport, Iowa, was westbound in a 2017 Ford F-350 U-Haul truck. David C. Oakes, 54, of Hubbard was westbound in a 2014 Cadillac CTS. Rebecca A. Sakonyi, 40, of Hubbard was westbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade.

Zduniak traveled off the left side of the highway east of the Belmont Avenue exit, crossed the median, overturned and struck the Maiorino and Oakes vehicles, the patrol said.

Sakonyi was struck by debris from the crash. Zduniak was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. None of the other drivers was injured. The westbound lanes were closed because of the crash but later reopened.