Changes coming to Trumbull County's sick time cash-out policy

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners plan to vote on legislation Wednesday to implement changes to the county's policy regarding county employees cashing out unused out sick and vacation time at the end of each year.

The legislation was not ready this morning but it should be ready by Wednesday, Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said.

If approved Wednesday, the changes will be a starting point and will affect on non-union employees. But the commissioners intend to have this be part of negotiations with unionized workers in their next contract, Cantalamessa said.