CASTLO, Struthers for partnership to create park

STRUTHERS — A partnership between CASTLO and the city may result in the addition of a small creekside park in downtown Struthers.

During the city’s regular council session March 13, the city passed a resolution supporting a CASTLO grant proposal for the new development.

The grant funding is being offered through the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. CASTLO is seeking $13,000 with a 70-30 share. Eastgate would pay $10,000, and CASTLO would pay the remainder.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com