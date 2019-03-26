CASTLO, Struthers for partnership to create park
STRUTHERS — A partnership between CASTLO and the city may result in the addition of a small creekside park in downtown Struthers.
During the city’s regular council session March 13, the city passed a resolution supporting a CASTLO grant proposal for the new development.
The grant funding is being offered through the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. CASTLO is seeking $13,000 with a 70-30 share. Eastgate would pay $10,000, and CASTLO would pay the remainder.
