Campbell schools offering STEM academy in Aug.

CAMPBELL — Students will have a new schooling option next fall that focuses on science and technology.

The upcoming Impact Academy will begin operating in a wing of the Campbell Elementary and Middle School beginning Aug. 20.

The school is focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – STEM – education, as well as humanities courses to help contextualize the sciences and understand their impacts on the world outside the lab.

Kent Polen, the school’s chief administrative officer, said the school would focus on problem and solutions based learning by using nine-week-long projects for the students to collectively work to solve.

The school will be broken up into three primary paths; health, energy and digital.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com