Apple tries to take a bite out of credit card industry

Associated Press

Apple is rolling out a credit card that it says is designed to do things no other card can. So how does it actually stack up?

It looks different from a traditional credit card – there's no number on the front and the users' name is etched in metal.

The card expands the company's digital Apple Pay services, marrying the physical card to a virtual one and integrating both with the iPhone. And it comes with a bevy of perks – quick sign-up, elimination of most fees, strong security protections and cash back. But industry experts say they aren't impressed – the financial benefits mirror many of those already out there for consumers.

Apple says there are no fees associated with the card. That means no late fee, no annual fee, no international fee and no over-the-limit fees. It also said it aims to have among the lowest interest rates in the industry.

Users must have an iPhone to use the card, which comes at a cost. But they will earn cash back on their purchases – 3 percent on Apple purchases, 2 percent on those with the virtual card and 1 percent with the physical card.

"I'm underwhelmed," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at Creditcards.com. "People will sign up for it, but that will be mostly because they love Apple, not because this card is better than anything that already exists."

He points to the Citi Double Cash card, which offers an easy-to-use 2 percent back on any purchase. Or the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite card, which offers 3 points per dollar on mobile-wallet spending —worth 3 percent cash back or 4.5 percent off travel. Rossman said even another branded credit card, the Uber Visa card, comes out on top with 4 percent cash back on dining purchases.

Apple points out that it is the only card to provide those rewards in real time, so that cash earned can be used immediately. Other companies often make users wait a statement cycle or until the bill has been paid.

But WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou is dubious people who can afford an iPhone and qualify for the card will need that cash so quickly. He also reiterated that there are better rewards out there, particularly for people with strong credit.