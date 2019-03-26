Animal-cruelty charges

WARREN

Prosecutors have filed three animal-cruelty charges against Tabitha Ballew, 24, of Reo Court Northwest, after police found two dead dogs and a third, thin dog alive in the cage with the dead dogs at her apartment Saturday afternoon. Ballew was not in custody Monday.

A neighbor said Ballew gave her the keys to Ballew’s apartment Friday and asked her to keep an eye on her home. The neighbor went the next day to check on Ballew’s dogs and found two dead in a cage, a third one alive in the cage and a fourth one had escaped from the apartment when the neighbor opened the door.

The neighbor said Ballew had been gone a week. Police observed clothing, feces and urine in most areas of the home. The surviving dog was taken to a location where it would receive food and medical care.

Sentenced in theft

WARREN

Jenny Dove, 39, of Hazel Street in Girard was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to 30 months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to stealing from a home on Hidden Lakes Drive in Howland in January 2018.

A Howland police report says a neighbor called police because the lights had been on at a house nearby all night the past couple days.

Police found a basement window had been broken in and several rooms ransacked. Police later learned a large amount of jewelry was stolen.

As part of her sentence, Dove was ordered to pay restitution of $26,061 to one victim and $18,545 to another victim.

Students’ winning pizza

CORTLAND

A pizza concept developed by four Lakeview Middle School students won the Best Gourmet Pizza category in this past weekend’s Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook-off.

The team developed its Italian Philly Steak pizza for Pizza Joe’s during the Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge in December.

The Lakeview team, made up of Ava Bacon, Lucas Easton, Isabella Isenberg and Will Kirila, recently met with Pizza Joe’s to sample several variations of the pizza and decide what ingredients to include in the final product.

The team was among 43 to participate in a Dec. 14 JA Innovation Challenge, an entrepreneurial workshop at Kent State University at Trumbull sponsored by the Trumbull County Educational Service Center in collaboration with Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley.

The Italian Philly will be available soon at Pizza Joe’s shops in Trumbull County.

Man: Not my socks

AUSTINTOWN

A Hubbard man caught with suspected cocaine in his socks after a traffic stop simply claimed “these aren’t my socks.”

Township police stopped Damien K. Clark, 20, of Hall Avenue, at 3 a.m. Saturday, after failing to signal a turn along South Navarre Avenue, the report states.

After smelling marijuana in Clark’s vehicle, the officer searched Clark and found he was carrying suspected cocaine as well as anti-anxiety medications and more than $700 in cash. Clark asked the officer to toss the evidence, claiming he was holding it for someone else, the report states.

Though Clark asserted he was not carrying any other contraband before being booked into the Mahoning County jail, corrections officers found a single tablet of the stimulant Vyvanse in his sock, which Clark claimed he “forgot about.”

Clark faces felony counts for conveying drugs into the jail and drug abuse, along with another misdemeanor drug abuse count. He remains in the jail on a combined $16,250 bond.

New director at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University has named Justin Edwards the new director of the Office of Career and Academic Advising, just in time for the Spring 2019 Career Fair this week on campus.

Edwards, who has both master’s and bachelor’s degrees from YSU, has worked at the university since 2011, first as an academic advisor in the College of Creative Arts and Communication and most recently as a career management coordinator in the Office of Career and Academic Advising. He also teaches part time in the YSU Counseling department and is working toward a doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Management through Capella University.

The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center and is open to all YSU students and alumni. There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU Photo ID.

Senior citizens dinner

AUSTINTOWN

Food, fun and entertainment are in store for Austintown seniors, 65 and older, April 24 for the Spring Senior Citizens Dinner.

Board members, student groups and school staff will serve dinner during this bi-annual event at 4 p.m. in the Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive, cafeteria.

Tickets for the Senior Dinner are $2, and advance reservations are required. Call 330-797-3919 by April 19 to reserve a seat.

Lecture on violence

YOUNGSTOWN

“The Global Rise of Religious Violence” is the topic of a lecture by Mark Juergensmeyer, distinguished professor of Global Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.

The free talk is part of the Dr. Thomas and Albert Shipka Speaker Series at YSU.

The lecture will analyze the rise of religious extremism around the world and explore why these movements are happening now on a global scale, and what religion has to do with it.

Juergensmeyer is the founding director of the Global and International Studies Program and the Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies at UC Santa Barbara.

Vacancies on courts

WASHINGTON

Ohio’s U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, are accepting applications to fill the vacancies on the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Northern Districts of Ohio.

The Southern District has court locations in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton and serves more than five million Ohioans in 48 counties.

The Northern District has court locations in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo and Youngstown and serves about 5.9 million citizens of the 40 northernmost counties in Ohio.

Applicants can request applications by emailing Ohio_Nominations@portman.senate.gov. Applicants must email the completed application to Ohio_Nominations@portman.senate.gov by 5 p.m. April 16.

Cemetery cleanup set

GIRARD

Spring cleanup at the Girard City Cemetery has been scheduled through Sunday for removing Christmas decorations from the graves.

After Sunday, employees will be removing any Christmas decorations in preparation for Easter and Memorial Day.

Cemetery decorations

NILES

The caretaker of St. Stephen Cemetery asks that all Christmas decorations be removed by Sunday. Any that remain after that date will be discarded.

New spring decorations will not be removed.

Advocate training

LIBERTY

Citizens’ Climate Lobby will have a Climate Advocate Training session for Mahoning Valley residents at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Public Library meeting room, 415 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

For information on CCL and its proposed legislation, visit https://citizensclimatelobby.org/.

Easter Bunny at mall

BOARDMAN

The Easter Bunny is coming to Southern Park Mall on Saturday and will be available for photos during retail hours until April 20.

The Easter Bunny’s arrival will be celebrated with an event at 11 a.m. Saturday featuring the Doodle Who Show.

From 9 to 10 a.m. April 7, “Sensitive Bunny” will give children with sensory needs the chance to visit the Easter Bunny in a calmer, quieter setting.

Scrap-tire collections

WARREN

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District has awarded $65,116 to 33 Trumbull County political subdivisions to implement scrap-tire-collection programs.

The purpose is to help communities implement one-day scrap-tire-collection programs, curbside collections, or cleanups of illegally dumped tires.

“Finding ways to make the process easier for residents to properly dispose of scrap tires in a more convenient manner is the goal of the district,” said Greg Kovalchick, district director.

For information, visit the distrit website at www.gottagogreen.org.

Dog alerts man to fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man’s dog alerted him to a fire about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at their 1032 Hawthorne St. home. The cause of the fire was ruled as electrical. There were no injuries.

The homeowner was in the basement when the dog got his attention by barking, reports said.

Using new voting system

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections will have the first of five training sessions today for the public to learn how to use the county’s new paper-based voting system, which will be used May 7.

The first session will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at the SCOPE Center, 375 N. Park Ave. Other sessions will be: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles; 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road SW; 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 3 at the Newton Falls Administration Building, 19 N. Canal St., Newton Falls; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 2627 Atlantic St., NE.

The elections board purchased a $1.3 million paper system from Election System & Software of Omaha, Neb.

Walk with a Doc at mall

BOARDMAN

Doris Bullock and Jessica Romeo of Mercy Health’s Stepping Out program are featured at the Walk with a Doc program 9 a.m. Thursday at Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

The free program, conducted by the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at YSU, encourages healthy physical activity in people of all ages and takes place at the mall’s center concourse on the last Thursday of every month. Contact Cara Berg-Carramusa, instructor and director of Clinical Education in the Department of Physical Therapy at YSU, at 330-941-1963 or cacarramusa@ysu.edu.

Dare to Care Project

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University students volunteer to work with area nonprofit organizations during the Dare to Care Project Friday, organized by the Williamson College of Business Administration at YSU.

Students will spend the day working at the American Red Cross, Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, OH Wow!, SMARTS (Students Motivated by the Arts) and Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries.