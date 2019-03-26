Agenda Wednesday
Liberty Township, special board meeting, 11:30 a.m., township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Mill Creek MetroParks, horticulture standing committee, 5 p.m., Ford Nature Center parking lot, 840 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown; in case of inclement weather, meeting will be in Birch Hill Cabin, McCollum Road.
Poland Township zoning commission, reorganization meeting, 6 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Springfield Township, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Struthers City Council, caucus at 6:15 p.m. in Room 11, regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 6 Elm St.
Trumbull County board of health, 1 p.m., 1st floor waiting room, Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.
Warren City Council, caucus at 5:15 p.m., council meeting at 6 p.m., 141 South St. SE, Warren.
