Two arraigned on gun charges

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm over the weekend were arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $40,000 for Airik Talbott, 30, of Campbell, who was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Logan Avenue and Tod Lane. He was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs/fentanyl and possession of cocaine, as well as resisting arrest.

He was spotted by police with another man after police were called for a report of two men who were in a fight on Tod Lane.

Talbott began running when he saw police, and he was carrying a handgun as he ran, reports said. He ignored orders to stop, and an officer tried to stun him but missed.

Reports said Talbott threw the gun away when he tried but failed to climb a fence. He tried to fight an officer and was struck in the leg with a baton.

Officers searched Talbott and found suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl. The handgun was found by police.

Talbott is not allowed to have a gun because a protection order was filed against him, reports said.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Moliterno told Judge Di- Salvo that Talbott has a 2007 conviction for aggravated robbery that also does not allow him to have a firearm. Additionally, the amount of fentanyl police found was enough to be classified as a third-degree felony, Moliterno said.

Bond was set at $20,000 for Dominique Callier, 27, of West Hylda Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Police were called about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to Club BBU on West Hylda Avenue after someone said a man, later identified as Callier, also of West Hylda Avenue, had a gun.

Police found a man matching Callier’s description and found the gun on him, reports said. Reports said he told police he needed the gun for protection.

Callier was sentenced to prison for a double shooting in 2009 in which two men were wounded on East Judson Avenue.