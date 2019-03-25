Youngstown man faces gun charges after arrest at club

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man was arrested early Saturday morning in a South Side club who had a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Police were called at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to Club BBU on West Hylda Avenue after someone said a man later identified Dominique Callier, 27, also of West Hylda Avenue, had a gun.

Police found a man matching Callier’s description and found the gun on him, reports said. Reports said he told police he needed the gun for protection.

Callier is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.