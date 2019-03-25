Woman faces domestic violence charges after motel incident

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman was arrested Friday after her juvenile son alleged that she assaulted him at the Town and Country Motel March 11, according to police reports.

When police arrived, Lachelle Cantrell, 35, appeared intoxicated and was unable to stand.

The victim told police that Cantrell had been drinking all day and repeatedly grabbed him. Police noted scratches and bruises on his neck, shoulders and back.

Cantrell was transported to Mercy Health Youngstown.

Cantrell was arrested for child endangering and domestic violence.