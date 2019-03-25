Top Hat adds ‘Amazing Grace’ performance
YOUNGSTOWN — Top Hat Productions has added a performance to its current show, the musical Amazing Grace.”
The additional show performance will be at 6 p.m. Sunday. The theater is in the Fairview Arts and Outreach Center, 4220 Youngstown-Poland Road.
Tickets are $17.50 ($15.50 for senior citizens) and can be purchase at tophatproductions.org or by phone at 800-838-3006 (fees apply).
“Amazing Grace” tells the story of the transformation of John Newton, a slave trader who wrote the enduring hymn. Top Hat is the first community theater in the country to acquire the rights to the musical.
