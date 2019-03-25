'Those aren't my socks' drug suspect says

AUSTINTOWN

A Hubbard man caught with cocaine in his socks after a traffic stop simply claimed “these aren’t my socks.”

Photo Photo Damien Clark

Township police stopped Damien K. Clark, 20, of Hall Avenue, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, after failing to signal a turn along South Navarre Avenue, the report states.

After smelling marijuana in Clark’s vehicle, the officer searched Clark and found he was carrying cocaine as well as anti-anxiety medications and more than $700 in cash. Clark asked the officer to toss the evidence, claiming he was holding it for someone else, the report states.

Though Clark asserted he was not carrying any other contraband before being booked into the Mahoning County jail, corrections officers found a single tablet of the stimulant Vyvanse in his sock, which Clark claimed he “forgot about.”

Clark faces felony counts for conveying drugs into the jail and drug abuse, along with another misdemeanor drug abuse count. He remains in the jail on a combined $16,250 bond.