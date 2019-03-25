Pair indicted for Howland gas station robbery spree

WARREN — Two men charged with a gas station robbery spree in Howland Township and Warren Feb. 13 were indicted today by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Trevor McMillen, 20, of Lodwick Drive Northwest is indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery, and Antonio G. Sarnelli Jr., 21, of Hobart Road in Leavittsburg is indicted on two.

All of the counts allege the men used a gun at the time of the crimes.

Police say McMillen and Sarnelli were together at McMillen's house Feb. 13 until Sarnelli fell asleep. McMillen committed robberies at three gas stations, then returned to Sarnelli's home.

Then the two robbed two more gas stations before they were stopped by a sheriff's deputy in Bazetta Township, police said.

If convicted, McMillen could get about 50 years in prison and Sarnelli could get about 20.