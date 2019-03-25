Manning meets with educators; touts mental health plans

AUSTINTOWN — State Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, met this morning with Austintown Elementary educators to address student mental and behavioral health issues.

Jarod Thomas, an elementary school counselor, said it’s easier for schools officials to identify and address mental health issues while students are in elementary school.

Manning said he’s working on legislation that would increase availability of psychologists in the state, noting a statewide shortage — especially in schools.

“We do have people on both sides of the aisle … that know this is a priority topic for the governor’s office,” he said, adding he plans to meet Tuesday with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague on funding.

Manning is vice-chair of the Ohio House Health Committee and has worked for the past several years at Youngstown nonprofit Youth Intensive Services, which provides behavioral, mental-health and drug and addiction management services mostly aimed at juveniles.

Previously, he worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He’s also a member of The Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County.