Major changes coming to Youngstown diocese, Bishop says

YOUNGSTOWN

With a “significant decline in Catholic affiliation and participation” as well as fewer priests, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will undergo some major changes, according to Bishop George V. Murry.

In a letter today on “pastoral planning,” Bishop Murry wrote that “priests should celebrate no more than three regularly scheduled weekend Masses.”

Pete Schafer, director of the diocese’s office of evangelization and pastoral planning, said some churches currently have as many as five weekend Masses, and that will be reduced to no more than three sometime this year or in 2020.

When asked if these changes would result in the closing of churches, Schafer said, “That is a possibility. It’s one of the options.”

A decision on closing parishes would likely be made over the next year, he said.

Pastors and parishioners will meet on a regional level to make recommendations to Bishop Murry, who will make the final decision, as to the closing of any churches, Schafer said.

For the complete story, read Tuesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com