Lionel Richie comes to Covelli June 29

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Say “Hello” to Lionel Richie again.

The pop music superstar will return to Covelli Centre on June 29, three years after his first appearance at the downtown arena.

“The last time we had him the show sold out and it was one of the most requested acts to bring back,” said Eric Ryan, executive director of Covelli. “It will be a Saturday night show again, and a good time — a night of hits.”

The arena will have a capacity of about 6,300 for the concert, which will be in the standard end-stage configuration.

Tickets are $59.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

An online-only presale will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Use the password “COVELLI.”

The concert is part of Richie’s Hello! Hits Tour, which will showcase his many chart-topping songs, including “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Hello” and “Say You Say Me.”

Richie was a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” last season and returned to the judge’s chair for the current season. He launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, “Lionel Richie – All the Hits,” at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in April 2016.

Monday’s concert announcement is among the first to be made by JAC Management for shows in the Mahoning Valley this summer.

On April 8, Ryan will announce the lineup at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, which is currently under construction downtown. The first concert will be the weekend of June 15-16.



JAC plans to book four to six national acts at the new facility this summer, and fill the remaining dates with local and regional entertainment, festivals and other events with affordable ticket prices.

The $8 million amphitheater, located along Front Street west of the Market Street Bridge, will have a capacity of up to 4,500.