Liberty police work to prevent sex solicitation

Business district under ‘watchful eye’ of officers

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Township police are trying to prevent people from soliciting sex at six motels and hotels near the Belmont Avenue exit from Interstate 80.

An undercover operation by township police led to the arrests of eight Valley men this month. The operation was in conjunction with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, which is part of Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

Each of these men pleaded not guilty in Girard Municipal Court last week to solicitation and criminal tools charges: Thomas Biroschak Jr., 29, Canfield; Patrick Cassidy, 52, Hubbard; Joseph Smith, 39, Niles; Brian Stewart, 37, Kinsman; Francis Cerech, 25, Campbell; Terrance Flanigan, 51, Niles; Louis Stirk, 47, Youngstown; and Brian Evans III, 47, of Youngstown. Evans is also charged with felony drug possession.

“We are keeping a watchful eye on the whole business district,” police Chief Toby Meloro said. “We want it to be a nice, safe environment.”

A representative from Motel 6, where the undercover sting was carried out, said the motel cooperated with police for the investigation. In addition, he said there is very little crime, and security employees live on the property and watch for criminal activity.

Meloro said the police want to be proactive in preventing solicitation in motels and hotels near the Belmont exit for I-80, especially because out-of-town drivers often stay in them. Certain places, such as Hampton Inn, haven’t experienced issues, he said.

Meloro said he couldn’t reveal all safety measures that are being taken by police, but did say police are constantly monitoring activity at the establishments, have detectives working in plainclothes, and monitoring internet chatrooms. For this month’s sting, they had set up advertisements on a website known for soliciting sex, according to a police report.

In April 2018, another undercover sting by the same agencies led to the arrest of eight men in Warren.

Police have also been advising hotels and motels to take identification of customers and to use credit cards instead of cash.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity is encouraged to call Liberty police at 330-759-1511.