Liberty board, police discuss adding second schools officer

LIBERTY

Liberty schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra and township interim police Chief Toby Meloro discussed their mutual desire to add another school resource officer to the school district.

The topic arose during the Liberty school board meeting Monday.

Police officer George Bednar is the current resource officer. He covers the school district’s two buildings, which hold more than 1,400 students.

“Bednar is sometimes running marathons going back and forth,” Nohra said.

The township pays 30 percent of Bednar’s salary and the school district pays for 70 percent.

Nohra said the Trumbull County Educational Service Center has offered to contribute funding for a second officer because the center has a special needs unit at the school.

The challenge with bringing another resource officer on board is funding.

Nohra suggested possibly reducing his own salary to make more funding available for a second officer, and possibly sharing services or administration with other school districts. That could involve making his job part-time.

The board will consider those and other possibilities, such as shared administrative tasks. Nohra said he wants to have a second resource officer by fall.