Crestview Local Schools board meets at 6 p.m. today


March 25, 2019 at 12:38p.m.

COLUMBIANA — The Crestview Local Schools board of education will meet at 6 p.m. today in the high school conference room at 44100 Crestview Road to discuss personnel.

