Campbell man faces gun charges after fleeing Youngstown police

YOUNGSTOWN — A Campbell man was arrested on gun charges about 5:20 p.m. Sunday after running from police at Tod Lane and Logan Avenue.

Airik Talbott, 30, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court. He was spotted by police with another man after police were called to the area for a report of two men who were in a fight on Tod Lane.

Talbott began running when he saw police and he carried a handgun as he ran, reports said. He ignored orders to stop and an officer tried to stun him but missed.

Reports said Talbott threw the gun away when he tried but failed to climb a fence. He tried to fight an officer and was struck in the leg with a baton, reports said.

Officers searched Talbott and found crack cocaine and heroin, reports said. Reports said the gun, a .40-caliber Glock, was found by police.

Talbott is not allowed to have a gun because a protection order was filed against him, reports said.