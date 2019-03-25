Board sets five sessions on new Trumbull voting system


March 25, 2019 at 10:49a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections will have the first of five training sessions Tuesday for the public to learn how to use the county’s new paper-based voting system, which will be used in the May 7 primary election.

The first session will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the SCOPE Center, 375 N. Park Ave. Other sessions will be: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road, S.W.; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 3 at the Newton Falls Administration Building, 19 N. Canal St., Newton Falls; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 2627 Atlantic St., N.E.

The elections board purchased a $1.3 million paper system from Election System & Software of Omaha, Neb.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$575000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000