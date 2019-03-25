Board sets five sessions on new Trumbull voting system

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections will have the first of five training sessions Tuesday for the public to learn how to use the county’s new paper-based voting system, which will be used in the May 7 primary election.

The first session will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the SCOPE Center, 375 N. Park Ave. Other sessions will be: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road, S.W.; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 3 at the Newton Falls Administration Building, 19 N. Canal St., Newton Falls; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 2627 Atlantic St., N.E.

The elections board purchased a $1.3 million paper system from Election System & Software of Omaha, Neb.