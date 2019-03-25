Bad brakes blamed for Thursday's double-fatal crash

CAMPBELL — The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said faulty breaks are to blame for a double fatal accident early Thursday morning that killed the driver and his 11-year-old son.

The patrol said a 2009 Jeep Wrangler driven by Paul Michael Pickett, 41, had a breaking system that was in “complete disrepair.”

A news release from the post said three of the four break assemblies were completely ineffective because of worn or non existent break pads. The fourth breaking system was at just 1 percent of effectiveness, the release said.

Pickett was traveling down a steep hill on Sixth Street at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the Jeep. It struck an embankment, went airborne, and came to rest after rolling at the intersection with Wilson Avenue.

Also killed in the accident was Marcus Pickett, 11. Injured was Leena Pickett, 11.