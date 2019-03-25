Apartment fire

BOARDMAN

No injuries were reported in an apartment fire on Southern Boulevard that started in a bottom-floor apartment about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was discovered by a resident who lives in the apartment above the apartment that caught fire. She noticed the smoke on her way to work and got her family to safety and pounded on people’s doors to get them out of the building, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Fire officials said a small fire was discovered on a mattress in the bottom apartment where no one was home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two-vehicle crash

HOWLAND

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash which occurred at 11:10 a.m. Sunday on state Route 82 at Warren-Sharon Road in Howland Township.

One of the drivers, Donald J. Burke, 18, of Niles, was eastbound on Route 82 at Warren-Sharon Road when he turned left across Route 82 into the path of Carter W. Hull, 17, of Cortland, who was westbound in the right lane of Route 82. The impact caused Hull’s vehicle to overturn. Burke was charged with failure to yield.

Both drivers were transported to Saint Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Route 82 westbound was temporarily closed in the area of the crash. The Howland Township Police Department, EMS, and Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

Man stabbed

NEWTON FALLS

A man, 25, was stabbed with a pocket knife around 1:17 a.m. Sunday as he traveled toward the entrance to the Newton Village Apartments on Ridge Road, according to Trumbull County 911 Center reports, which did not indicate whether the victim was on foot or in a vehicle.

Neither did the 911 Center log indicate how severe the victim’s injuries. The victim’s father called 911 saying his son was conscious.

Police later learned that two males were involved in the stabbing, which was initially described as a mugging and stabbing. At the time of the incident, it was not known if anything was taken from the victim.

Personnel from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office assisted Newton Falls police in looking for the suspects, who as of 2:12 a.m. had not been found.

Community Watch

YOUNGSTOWN

The Lincoln Knolls Community Watch will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road. The special guest will be Youngstown firefighter John Carson.

Seeking local input

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Legal Aid is looking for input from local residents who are currently enrolled or have been enrolled in Medicaid concerning the approval of Ohio’s Medicaid Waiver, which imposes work requirements for eligible Ohioans using the service.

The law firm is trying to gain a better understanding of how the new restrictions will impact Ohioans.

Those interested in participating in a short survey on the issue can find it online at https://survey.communitylegalaid.org/aayn.

Community Legal Aid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit law firm serving the legal needs of low-income communities in central and Northeast Ohio.

Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Jackson Township trustees, special meeting, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, administrative office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., community room, Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

Surplus food/clothing

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown. Bag of food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Participants should bring a photo ID.

