Wine-release party


March 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

BOARDMAN

The Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., will host a “Black & White Party” for the release of its Black Pearl wine at 7 p.m. April 5.

The party will feature three limited-edition wine and sangrias and specialty drinks, cocktail dining (a variety of hot/cold appetizers all evening), DJ Hootie from 7 to 11 p.m., local vendors, candy- bar buffet, VIP couch lounge available for purchase and door prizes every 15 minutes.

First 30 guests to register get a keepsake “WE FANCY!” stemless logo wine glass. Tickets are $16 per person and must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/BlackAndWhiteParty2019.

For information, call 330-330-8844, or visit www.DilettoWinery.com.

