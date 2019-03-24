warren

Darlene Snyder Jones of Warren was recently hired as chief executive officer of St. Vincent de Paul Society Trumbull/Ashtabula/Portage District. She will be responsible for restructuring the organization, which will include implementation of a new business model, expanding current programs and services, determining gaps/overlaps in area safety-net services and donor development for the three-county area. Her office is located in Warren in the new administration building on Niles Road. Snyder Jones was regional director of business development for ValleyCare Health System until the system was purchased in May 2017, at which time she was promoted to regional executive director of operations for Steward Health Care Network.

She is an active community volunteer involved with the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley Buddy Walk, American Heart Association Heart Walk, American Cancer Society Relay For Life and Boy Scouts of America Troop 101 as former advancement leader and executive-committee member. Additionally, as a member of St. Mary Church in Warren, she is a member of parish council, a Eucharistic minister, youth minister and former parish social chairperson.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society is an association of Catholic lay men and women devoted to serving the underprivileged. The organization operates a dining hall and thrift store and provides daily home-cooked meals, food-pantry boxes, low-cost clothing, furniture and household goods and emergency services to thousands of residents in Trumbull County. For information about St. Vincent de Paul programs, services or volunteer opportunities, call 234-223-2936 or email djones@svdpneodistrict.org.