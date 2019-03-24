MSWCD spring fish sale May 14

Staff report

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Soil & Water Conservation District will be selling fingerling-size fish to stock ponds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 14 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

To order, call the MSWCD office at 330-740-7995, visit its office at 850 Industrial Road, Youngstown, or visit its Facebook page.

The fish that will be available are Japanese koi, white amur, largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel cat, redear sunfish, yellow perch and fathead minnows. The deadline to order is May 10.

To pick up, you must bring a lined container filled with your own pond water, 5 to 10 gallons per 100 fish. The white amur must be placed in a container with a lid or liner large enough to be tied. Only two white amur per 5 gallons of water.

Other conservation materials will be available for purchase, including birdseed from local farms.