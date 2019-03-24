Prosecutor opposes dismissing charges in massacre probe

PIKETON

Prosecutors in Ohio are opposing a request to dismiss the charges against a woman facing charges in connection to the killings of eight people nearly three years ago.

Attorneys for 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner’s want a judge to drop obstruction and perjury charges against her.

Wagner’s son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons have pleaded not guilty to the 2016 slayings of eight Rhoden family members in Pike County.

Wagner’s attorney says there are records dealing with the purchase of two bulletproof vests that can show the charges against her should be dropped.

WKRC in Cincinnati reports that prosecutors said in a court filing Friday that issue needs to be settled at trial. They also say Wagner’s attorney had many months to turn over the records.

A hearing is set for Thursday.

Miami University president calls hazing report “deplorable”

OXFORD

A university in Ohio has suspended a fraternity over what the school’s president says is a “brutal and deplorable” report of hazing.

Miami University says a decision about the future of Delta Tau Delta will be made once a full investigation is finished.

University President Gregory Crawford isn’t releasing details about the hazing allegations. But he said Friday that the report is serious and credible.

Crawford also says the university will make for all fraternities and sororities on campus, and that nothing is off limits in its evaluation.

A statement released by the university quotes the head of the national Delta Tau Delta Fraternity as saying that Miami chapter members treated new members inappropriately despite guidance provided by the national organization.

Court rejects Ohio officer’s request in wife’s 1997 slaying

AKRON

The Ohio Supreme Court says it won’t consider an appeal filed by a former Ohio police officer who’s seeking a new trial for the 1997 slaying of his ex-wife.

The decision this past week is the latest setback for former Akron officer Douglas Prade who is serving life in prison.

A state appeals court in September upheld a trial court decision that denied a new trial.

That came after The Ohio Supreme Court last year upheld a court ruling overturning a judge’s decision that exonerated Prade and led to his release from prison.

A judge exonerated him in 2013 after experts testified that male DNA from a bite mark found on Dr. Margo Prade’s lab coat wasn’t his.

Prade was sent back to prison after prosecutors successfully appealed the ruling.

Chief Wahoo protest will go on despite removal from jerseys

CLEVELAND

Opponents of the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo are planning to demonstrate before the club’s home opener even though team has dropped the mascot from their caps and jerseys.

Organizers of the protest say they still want the team to change its name.

That’s why they’ll be outside Progressive Field again when Cleveland opens its home season against the Chicago White Sox on April 1.

The cartoonish, red faced logo has been part of the team’s history for more than 60 years.

The team decided in early 2018 to bench the polarizing Chief Wahoo this season after lengthy talks with the leaders of Major League Baseball.

But one of the protest organizers told cleveland.com that fans won’t stop dressing up like Native Americans until the name is changed.

Cincinnati park will honor teen who died trapped in van

CINCINNATI

A new pavilion at a Cincinnati park will be named in honor of a 16-year-old boy who died while trapped in a minivan parked near his school last April.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported park commissioners decided to name the Kyle Plush Pavilion in Stanbery Park to honor years of volunteer work done there by the teen and his grandparents.

Construction of the facility is expected to start later this year.

Authorities say Plush died of asphyxiation because his chest was being compressed. It’s suspected that a foldaway third-row seat flipped over and pinned him as he reached into the back of the van.

He called 911 twice. Responding officers drove through parking areas near the school but never left their cruiser. Plush’s family has criticized that response.

2 teen boys charged in shooting that killed high school girl

TOLEDO

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Ohio.

Prosecutors in Toledo say the boys have been charged as juveniles, but they will ask a judge to transfer the case to adult court.

Police have said a social media dispute led to a fight and a shooting March 11 that killed Alexia Carey. Her grandfather was grazed by a bullet.

Authorities said investigators think several people fired shots. A third teen and an adult also have been charged in connection with the dispute.

Carey was a student at Northwood High School near Toledo.

Man gets 8 years in prison for crash death after heroin use

CLEVELAND

A car driver who admitted he used heroin before he struck and killed a woman riding an electric scooter in downtown Cleveland has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Scott McHugh Jr., of Amherst, had pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police say he was speeding when he hit the scooter driven by 21-year-old Jenasia Summers last August. She was thrown from the scooter and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Emergency responders found McHugh unresponsive in the car from an apparent overdose.

He apologized in court Thursday, saying that his actions weren’t intentional and that he deserves the punishment he received.

The judge permanently suspended his driver’s license.

Associated Press