Police investigate Newton Falls stabbing

NEWTON FALLS — A 25-year-old man was stabbed with a pocket knife at about 1:17 a.m. today as he traveled toward the vehicle entrance to the Newton Village apartments on Ridge Road, the Trumbull County 911 Center reports.

The 911 center did not indicate whether the victim was on foot or in a car and did not indicate how severe his injuries are.

The man's father called 911, saying his son was still conscious. Police later learned that two males were involved in the incident, which was initially described as a mugging and stabbing, according to the Trumbull County 911 center.



The call log indicates that police did not know whether anything was taken from the victim.

The 911 Center call log suggests that at least one trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and at least one deputy with the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office assisted Newton Falls police in looking for the two men.

As of 2:12 a.m, police had not located them.