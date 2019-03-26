YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Business Incubator and gener8tor announced two new programs for local entrepreneurs: gALPHA and gBETA.

gBETA, which will run between July 18 and Sept. 5, will help local companies grow. Candidates can apply at gBETAstartups.com/Youngstown by June 28.

gALPHA is a venture-creation workshop to help students and faculty create startups.