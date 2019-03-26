New programs


March 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Business Incubator and gener8tor announced two new programs for local entrepreneurs: gALPHA and gBETA.

gBETA, which will run between July 18 and Sept. 5, will help local companies grow. Candidates can apply at gBETAstartups.com/Youngstown by June 28.

gALPHA is a venture-creation workshop to help students and faculty create startups.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$575000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000