New programs
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Business Incubator and gener8tor announced two new programs for local entrepreneurs: gALPHA and gBETA.
gBETA, which will run between July 18 and Sept. 5, will help local companies grow. Candidates can apply at gBETAstartups.com/Youngstown by June 28.
gALPHA is a venture-creation workshop to help students and faculty create startups.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.