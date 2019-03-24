MILESTONES

HONORS

Anwarul Islam, professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Youngstown State University, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, a designation held by only 3 percent of the more than 150,000 ASCE members worldwide.

Islam joined the YSU faculty in 2005. He organized the Mahoning Valley Miniature Bridge Building Competition among high-school students from 2008 to 2015.

His research has focused on monitoring bridges by analyzing dynamic response collected through wireless sensor networks, supported in part by a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation. He is faculty adviser of the YSU ASCE Student Chapter, whose accomplishments include championships in concrete canoe and steel bridge competitions.

Beta Gamma Sigma International has selected Bill Vendemia, professor of management at YSU, as Chapter Advisor of the Year.

Vendemia has served as YSU chapter adviser for 10 years and was selected for his leadership, mentoring and guidance. BGS is the world’s premier business honorary for schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

This year, the YSU chapter was recognized for highest honors on the organization’s honor roll.

Kathleen Aspiranti, YSU assistant professor, school of psychology, was awarded the 2019 Trainers of School Psychologists Junior Faculty Award. The award was presented at the TSP luncheon in Atlanta.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.