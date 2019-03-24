By Amanda Tonoli

LORDSTOWN

Two rooms on a mostly empty hallway in Lordstown High School, 1824 Salt Springs Road, are occupied by food and clothes available to Lordstown families.

The spot once held professional clothing for students for job and scholarship interviews.

“A couple years after doing that we changed it to a regular clothing bank,” said Terry Armstrong, schools superintendent. “Then, when second and third shift got eliminated, we started to add food into the mix.”

The General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex here, which made the Chevrolet Cruze, was idled March 8, leaving its remaining 1,500 workers out of a job.

Lordstown High School is now a center for people in need of clothes and food.

Almost everything in the Lordstown Community Pantry is collected mostly through donations, secretary Jill Cuckovich said.

The pantry is open to all students, school families and community members in need from 7:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on school days and from 5:30 to 8 p.m. all year Monday through Thursdays.

Those in need should contact Lordstown schools at 330-824-2581 or 330-824-2572.

The program is in its infancy, said Armstrong, with secretaries Sharon Sinn and Cuckovich fielding the calls. That’s because Armstrong said they know the students well.

“They know when there’s a need,” he said. “It would never work without [them]. They will be your contacts and are always helping with food drives or stocking the shelves.”

Cuckovich said it can act as a backup plan.

“If I feel like I’ve reached an end [and] can’t afford to go get one more thing or can’t afford it this month, I can come here and I can get peanut butter or pasta,” she said.

Armstrong said Lordstown is working on breaking down the barriers and getting rid of that notion of embarrassment.

“All it takes is that initial call,” explained Cuckovich. “Some people are nervous or embarrassed, but they need to know it’s very anonymous and no one’s going to know. We get them in the back door and get them out the back door. The need is there, but so is fear of embarrassment.”

The school has a partnership with the village of Lordstown that allows people to come by during the recreation program at Lordstown High School – after school hours – and pick up what they need at the pantry.

“It’s private,” Cuckovich said. “No one’s going to know. Your need is a lot of our needs. Don’t be afraid to reach out. It’s between me and them, Mr. Armstrong doesn’t even know. It’s just nice knowing our kids are eating and not coming to school hungry and maybe getting a sandwich after school.”

Despite all of the access, Cuckovich fears the worst is yet to come.

She shed tears discussing a volunteer who donated items and $10 Aldi gift cards.

“It’s just $10 for lunch meat and a loaf of bread or some milk,” she said. “You know if they don’t have cereal at home they probably don’t have milk either.”

The Lordstown community continues to take responsibility for its people, the superintendent said.

“If someone called and needed something we didn’t have, we have great people who would provide,” Armstrong said. “People always step up.”

Lordstown schools have also gotten rid of school fees and pay to play.

In addition, the school is hosting a canned-food drive rather than collecting admission for its play “Aladdin.”

Armstrong said there is now a need for clothes for younger students. Donations can be made at the school.