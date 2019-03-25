Hundreds gather for vigil to honor father, son killed in crash

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

The candlelight vigil Sunday in Roosevelt Park for father and son Michael and Marcus Pickett, who were killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, was a send-off they would have loved, family and friends said.

It was filled with laughter and tears as people exchanged memories of the two.

“This is about Michael and Marcus,” said Tina Mumford, a family friend who, with the help, she said, of “about half of the community,” organized the vigil at Roosevelt Park Bandstand. An estimated 250 to 300 people gathered to say goodbye.

Neighbors and friends have pitched in “doing what we can do to lighten the burden on the family,” said Crystal Nock, whose son, Jordan, was a fifth-grade classmate of Marcus’ at Lowellville Elementary.

“He was a good friend. When we heard what happened, I was so surprised, I could hardly believe it,” said Jordan.

Michael, 41, was described by his mother, Maureena “Miss” Mountcastle, of Campbell, as a person who loved concerts and camping and, most of all, people.

“But the biggest thing about Mike was his focus on being a good dad,” she said.

“I don’t feel that they are gone. They are still alive in my heart,” Mountcastle said.

Michael was generally described as a person who loved people and had a big heart and would do anything for anybody. People said he was kind, generous, funny, outgoing and charismatic.

Marcus, 11, “had a big smile that lit up a room when he walked in. He was sweet and well-mannered and a straight-A student and just like his dad,” said Mumford.

“It’s so sad, you don’t even know,” said Brenda Tenney, who was helping raise Marcus and his sister, Leena Pickett, 12, who survived the crash with minor injuries.

“He was a precious child. Now, we’ve got to be a rock for Leena. She lost her mother in 2009, and now her father and brother,” said Tenney.

The family and friends of Michael and Marcus have a large support system.

Among them is the Rev. Ralph Pickett, Michael’s uncle, retired pastor of Greater Works Church in Akron.

“The way people get through times like these is our faith and coming together as a family and love one another,” said the Rev. Mr. Pickett.

“On behalf of Michael and Marcus and the family, I thank you for being here,” said Kate Blachly Mountcastle, of Powell, Ohio, Michael’s aunt.

“Marcus loved his teachers and family and friends, and I just know that if he could be here today seeing all of you, he would have a big smile,” she said.