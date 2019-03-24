Four hurt in crash

LIBERTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash in which four people were injured about 1 p.m. Saturday on state Route 193 at Crew Hood Road in Liberty Township.

Troopers reported that Louellen Newell, 74, of Youngstown, was westbound on Crew Hood when she pulled on to Route 193 into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by William Rigel, 88, of Warren, in the left lane of Route 193.

Newell and her passenger, Virginia R. Deluco, 60, of Girard; and Rigel and his passenger, Virginia L. Rigel, 87, of Warren, were all transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and were reported in stable condition. The crash is under investigation.

The Liberty Township police and fire departments, and Liberty and Vienna EMS units assisted the OSHP at the crash scene.

Father-son vigil today

CAMPBELL

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Roosevelt Park off U.S. Route 422 on Struthers-Liberty Road honoring Paul “Mike” Pickett, 41, and his son, Marcus Pickett, 11, who were killed in a rollover crash Thursday, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Sixth Street near Wilson Avenue.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Leena Pickett, 12, daughter of Paul and sister of Marcus, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

‘Sisterhood in Blue’

YOUNGSTOWN

The women of the Youngstown police and fire departments will be celebrated Saturday with the event “Sisterhood in Blue” at 10 a.m. at Newport Library, 3730 Market St.

The event will highlight the stories of Sue Centorame, Wanda Cordero, Delphine Baldwin-Casey, Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, and Sharman Simon, with the police department, and Marcia Harris and the late Sharyl E. Frasier-Everett from the fire department. The event is free and open to the public.

Pruning clinic set

CANFIELD

Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., is having a pruning clinic April 2 that will cover pruning basics, techniques and tools available to keep your landscape looking its best this season.

The program will start with registration at 6 p.m. with a hands-on educational program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to practice what they’ve learned on real trees and shrubs, and will receive their own set of hand pruners along with pruning handouts and helpful information.

Registration is $20, which includes hand pruners and program handouts. Registration can be mailed or dropped off at the office. For information, contact the office at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/2019landscapepruning.

Gardening symposium

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will have the “Garden Treasures” spring gardening symposium from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 6 at First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Registration is required by visiting https://extension.psu.edu/spring-garden-symposium or calling 877-345-0691.

The fee is $50 per person if registered before next Sunday, $55 per person if registered after next Sunday. The registration fee includes a light breakfast, lunch and beverages.

Stunt clinic at Mt. Union

ALLIANCE

The University of Mount Union Cheerleading team is hosting a stunt clinic at noon April 7 in the auxiliary gym of the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.

The clinic is geared toward students from grade school through high school. The attire for this event is athletic wear with cheer or tennis shoes. Registration deadline is Friday.

Make $30 checks payable to The University of Mount Union, 1972 Clark Ave., Alliance OH 44601.

For information visit, mountunion.edu/cheer-and-dance or contact Jill Grove, Spirit Squad Adviser, at 330-829-8743 or email groveji@mountunion.edu.

Agenda Monday

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, monthly department head meeting, 8:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Board, 5:30 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Crestview school board, special meeting to discuss personnel, 6 p.m., high-school conference room, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Girard City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Lordstown Village County finance committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., second floor, suite 201, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, work session to discuss the 2019 budget, 6 p.m.; regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

