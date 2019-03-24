Engineer award

WARREN

Cleveland-based manufacturing consultant MAGNET will sponsor the second-annual Mahoning Valley Engineer of the Year award. The award ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. April 3 at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center. Dr. Helen Muga will be the event’s keynote speaker. The award is hosted by the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center and the Valley Alliance for Science and Technology.

Wine-release party

BOARDMAN

The Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., will host a “Black & White Party” for the release of its Black Pearl wine at 7 p.m. April 5.

The party will feature three limited-edition wine and sangrias and specialty drinks, cocktail dining (a variety of hot/cold appetizers all evening), DJ Hootie from 7 to 11 p.m., local vendors, candy- bar buffet, VIP couch lounge available for purchase and door prizes every 15 minutes.

First 30 guests to register get a keepsake “WE FANCY!” stemless logo wine glass. Tickets are $16 per person and must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/BlackAndWhiteParty2019.

For information, call 330-330-8844, or visit www.DilettoWinery.com.

New programs

youngstown

Youngstown Business Incubator and gener8tor announced two new programs for local entrepreneurs: gALPHA and gBETA.

gBETA, which will run between July 18 and Sept. 5, will help local companies grow. Candidates can apply at gBETAstartups.com/Youngstown by June 28.

gALPHA is a venture-creation workshop to help students and faculty create startups.